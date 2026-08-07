Gene Activity Linked To Spinal Disc Breakdown And Back Pain

New research utilising zebrafish models has uncovered a crucial link between gene activity changes and the hardening of spinal discs, offering promising new therapeutic targets for chronic neck and back pain.
New research in zebrafish suggests neck and back pain could be a result of changes in gene activity triggering a breakdown of the spine's natural shock absorbers -- the spinal discs. Findings published in the journal Communications Biology show that the changes in gene activity can lead to a build-up of minerals in the spine -- similar to unwanted bone forming in the wrong place -- causing it to harden.Researchers from the universities of Edinburgh and Bristol in the UK said the findings point to potential future drug targets to treat back pain and suggest zebrafish could be a valuable tool for testing them. One of the main underlying causes is a gradual breakdown of spinal discs -- they cushion bones of the spine -- known as intervertebral disc degeneration (IVDD). The researchers said no drugs are available currently to stop or reverse IVDD, despite the condition being common and costly, adding that surgery remains the only long-term option.
Key Points
- Zebrafish research links changes in gene activity to spinal disc hardening, a key factor in neck and back pain.
- The study identified intervertebral disc degeneration (IVDD) as a result of mineral build-up in the spine.
- Existing osteoporosis drugs like bisphosphonates were found to block mineral build-up in zebrafish spines.
- Disruptions in fat and phosphate metabolism pathways are identified as potential new drug targets for IVDD.
- This research offers promising non-surgical therapeutic routes for a condition currently primarily treated with surgery.
Understanding Spinal Disc Degeneration"For decades, surgery has been the only real answer for disc disease. By understanding the biology that drives the spine to harden, our zebrafish studies point to several ways of slowing it down, including a drug already used safely
in patients," lead researcher Erika Kague, from the University of Edinburgh's Institute of Genetics and Cancer, said. "There's more work to do, but for a condition that's affected people for generations without a treatment in sight, this is super exciting," Kague said.