Rediff.com  » News » YSRC leader changes name after failing to defeat Pawan Kalyan

YSRC leader changes name after failing to defeat Pawan Kalyan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 21, 2024 14:39 IST
Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to 'Padmanabha Reddy', fulfilling his pledge made during the election campaign, after he failed to ensure the defeat of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the recently concluded assembly polls.

IMAGE: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan takes charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada. Photograph: ANI Photo

The septuagenarian changed his name following the victory of Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Kalyan.

 

Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition, Reddy told media.

However, he complained that the Janasena chief's fans and followers were allegedly abusing him.

The youth who love you (Kalyan) are incessantly dropping expletive messages. In my view this is not right. Rather than abusing, do one thing eliminate us (all family members), said Reddy.

Reddy, a prominent Kapu community leader and former minister has campaigned for Kapu reservation.

He joined the YSRCP a few months before the elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
