Supreme Court Rejects Bail, YouTuber Surrenders To Police

YouTuber Khader Karippody, accused in an attempted murder case involving an NRI businessman, surrendered to Kasaragod police on Thursday after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

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Key Points YouTuber Abdul Khader, known as Khader Karippody, surrendered to police on Thursday.

His surrender followed the Supreme Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail plea.

Khader is accused in an attempted murder case involving the alleged assault and stabbing of a non-resident Indian businessman.

The case was registered on June 28 this year, also naming two of his friends.

He will be produced before the court as part of the remand procedure.

A YouTuber accused in an attempted murder case surrendered before the police here on Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, police said.

YouTuber's Surrender And Legal Proceedings

Abdul Khader, known as Khader Karippody (31) of Anangoor, surrendered at the Kasaragod police station, where his arrest was recorded, they said.

The case pertains to the alleged brutal assault and stabbing of a non-resident Indian businessman following a dispute at a restaurant in Anangoor here.

Apart from Khader, two of his friends were also named as accused in the case registered on June 28 this year, police said.

After the incident, Khader went absconding and approached various courts seeking anticipatory bail. The Supreme Court recently dismissed his plea, police said.

He will be produced before the court as part of the remand procedure, officials added.