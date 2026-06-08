Why Was YouTuber Maridhas Detained By Chennai Police?

Prominent YouTuber Maridhas has been detained by Chennai City Police over critical videos targeting the TVK government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, sparking concerns about online political commentary and freedom of expression.

Key Points YouTuber Maridhas was detained by Chennai City Police for allegedly posting critical videos against the TVK government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The Cyber Crime department registered a case against Maridhas following continuous online allegations and commentary against the state government.

A special team from Chennai's Cyber Crime wing apprehended Maridhas at his residence in Madurai.

He is currently being transported to Chennai for further interrogation, with full details on charges to be released post-investigation.

Maridhas, known for his significant social media following, has a history of controversial political commentary and multiple police cases.

Well-known YouTuber Maridhas was detained on Monday by a special team of the Chennai City Police for allegedly posting a series of critical videos targeting the TVK government, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several state ministers, officials said.

According to police sources, following continuous allegations and critical commentary online against the functioning of the state government, the Cyber Crime department of Chennai Police registered a case on its own against the YouTuber.

Why Was YouTuber Maridhas Detained?

A special team of Cyber Crime wing from Chennai arrived in Madurai on Monday. Maridhas was taken into their custody from his residence in Surya Nagar with assistance from the Madurai City Police. He is currently being brought to Chennai for further interrogation.

"The YouTuber has been detained for questioning regarding a case registered by the Cyber Crime wing. Complete details regarding the specific sections under which he has been booked will be made available following further investigation," a senior police official said.

Maridhas, who commands a significant social media following, has frequently courted controversy in the past for his political commentary and has faced multiple police cases.