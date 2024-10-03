News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » YouTuber Elvish, comedian Bharti Singh summoned in Rs 500-cr fraud case

YouTuber Elvish, comedian Bharti Singh summoned in Rs 500-cr fraud case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 03, 2024 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi police summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav and comedian Bharti Singh and three more in an app-based scam involving a fraud of Rs 500 crore, an officer said on Thursday.

IMAGE: YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav. Photograph: Courtesy Elvish Yadav/Instagram

The police received over 500 complaints alleging that many social media influencers and YouTubers promoted the HIBOX mobile application on their pages and lured people into investing through the app, the officer said.

 

The main accused in the scam, Sivaram (30), a resident of Chennai, has been arrested, the police said.

As per the complaint, social media influencers and YouTubers including Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Amit, and Dilraj Singh Rawat promoted the application and lured people into investing through the app.

"HIBOX is a mobile application that was part of a well-planned scam," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO Special Cell) Hemant Tiwari said.

Through this application, the accused promised guaranteed returns of one to five per cent daily, amounting to 30 to 90 percent in a month, the DCP said.

The app was launched in February 2024. Over 30,000 people invested money into the app.

During the initial five months, the investors received high returns. However, from July the app withheld the payments citing technical glitches, legal issues, GST issues, etc.

"The alleged companies disappeared after closing their office in Noida in Uttar Pradesh," DCP Tiwari said.

The police said that the mastermind Sivaram was arrested and Rs 18 crore has been seized from his four different bank accounts.

On August 16, police received complaints from 29 victims against the HIBOX application at the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO). The complainants alleged that they were promised high returns on their investments.

On August 20, the Special Cell registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, many complaints from the cyber Northeast district have also been registered against the HIBOX application by nine people who were cheated similarly.

These nine cases were transferred to IFSO. The police have received over 500 complaints from the northeast district, outer district, Shahdara and NCRP portal.

"Our team gathered details of payment gateways and bank accounts involved in the fraud. Analysis of the transactions led the team to identify four accounts which were used to siphon off cheated amounts," the DCP said.

"To date, 127 complaints are clubbed and the roles of EASEBUZZ and PhonePe are under probe as the merchant accounts of the fraudsters operating HIBOX were opened virtually without following the due verification process and bypassing laid down norms of RBI, police said.

"Involvement of EASEBUZZ and PhonePe employees can't be ruled out and an investigation is underway," DCP said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Snake venom case: Youtuber Yadav sent to 14-day jail
Snake venom case: Youtuber Yadav sent to 14-day jail
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug case
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug case
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail in drugs case
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail in drugs case
IREL's Mining Project Faces Hurdles
IREL's Mining Project Faces Hurdles
'Want to discuss Indian boxing with sports minister'
'Want to discuss Indian boxing with sports minister'
Can't let police in: SC halts probe in Jaggi case
Can't let police in: SC halts probe in Jaggi case
Chris Wood trims exposure to Indian equities by 1 pt
Chris Wood trims exposure to Indian equities by 1 pt
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

YouTuber Elvish Yadav thrashes Delhi man, booked

YouTuber Elvish Yadav thrashes Delhi man, booked

ED quizzes YouTuber Elvish Yadav for second time

ED quizzes YouTuber Elvish Yadav for second time

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances