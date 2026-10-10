YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained from Gurugram residence

Discover why popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by Delhi Police in Gurugram on Saturday, amidst heightened security ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

IMAGE: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee at CJP-led protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by Delhi Police from his Gurugram residence on Saturday.

His detention occurred ahead of a proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police had previously denied permission for the protest due to security considerations.

Authorities have increased security and made around 150 preventive detentions in the New Delhi area.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said.

Rathee has come to join the demonstration, which has prompted heightened security arrangements across the national capital.

Earlier in the week, Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

The police have stepped up preventive detentions and deployed their personnel at strategic locations to prevent protesters from reaching the protest site.

So far the police has detained around 150 protesters from various locations in New Delhi area.