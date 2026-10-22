Cyberbullying Allegations Lead To YouTuber's Arrest In Suicide Case

YouTuber Jason Samuel Vijayakumar faces arrest in Chennai on charges of abetting the suicide of popular financial content creator V Harish, following alleged cyberbullying and defamation.

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Key Points YouTuber Jason Samuel Vijayakumar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of financial content creator V Harish.

Harish, who ran "Finance with Harish" with 1.3 million followers, died by suicide on October 20, 2026, due to mental distress.

Vijayakumar allegedly cyberbullied Harish, posted defamatory videos, and attempted to extort him, leading to Harish's social media account being blocked.

The arrest followed an investigation based on witness statements and documentary evidence.

Vijayakumar denies the cyberbullying allegations, stating he highlighted Harish's lack of a SEBI-registered Investment Advisor license in consumer interest.

YouTuber Jason Samuel Vijayakumar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of 27-year-old financial content creator V Harish, police said on Thursday.

After the death by suicide of 27-year-old Harish, following alleged cyberbullying over his investment advisory credentials by Vijayakumar, a case was registered by police.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

During the course of the investigation, based on witness statements and documentary evidence, it was established that 30-year-old Vijayakumar was allegedly responsible for Harish's suicide, police said.

Consequently, Vijayakumar, son of George Lambert, was arrested and produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court, and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Allegations Of Cyberbullying And Extortion

Harish was running a YouTube channel under the name "Finance with Harish" through which he provided financial advice and had approximately 13 lakh (1.3 million) followers.

Against this background, Vijayakumar allegedly attempted to "extort" Harish and is said to have posted defamatory videos about him on social media platforms, the police said.

Harish's social media account was blocked as a result of these defamatory allegations.

Due to mental distress, Harish died by suicide by hanging at his residence on October 20, 2026.

Based on a complaint lodged by Harish's father, Vinayagam, a case was registered at the suburban Kanathur Police Station.

Accused Denies Claims

Vijayakumar had denied the cyberbullying allegations in a social media statement, asserting that he was acting in the consumer interest by highlighting that Harish lacked a SEBI-registered Investment Advisor (RIA) license.