Man Accused Of Wife's Murder Hacked To Death By Brother-In-Law

Discover the shocking details of a revenge killing in Telangana where a YouTuber, accused of his pregnant wife's murder, was hacked to death by his brother-in-law, sparking a dramatic social media confession.

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Key Points C Haribabu, a YouTuber accused of killing his pregnant wife, was murdered in Nizamabad, Telangana.

His brother-in-law allegedly attacked and killed him in retaliation for his sister's murder.

Haribabu was out on bail after being arrested in March for allegedly strangling and stabbing his wife.

Allegations of dowry harassment against Haribabu and his family were made by the victim's father.

The alleged killer posted a video confessing to the act and seeking public support for a reduced sentence.

A 25-year-old man accused of killing his pregnant wife, a YouTuber, was hacked to death in Nizamabad district of Telangana, allegedly by his brother-in-law, police said on Friday. C Haribabu, also a YouTuber, was attacked with a knife in Nizamabad on Thursday and died of his injuries.

Revenge Killing And Dowry Allegations

Based on a preliminary investigation, a police official said Haribabu was attacked and killed by his brother-in-law in retaliation for the murder of his sister. After the killing, the accused fled the scene in a car, and efforts were on to nab him, the official said. Police suspect that some other family members may also have been involved in the killing. A murder case was registered.

Haribabu was arrested and sent to jail in March this year in connection with the murder of his wife in Jagtial district. Police had then said he allegedly strangled his wife and stabbed her in the face. The victim's father had also alleged that his daughter was subjected to dowry harassment by her husband, his mother and brother. Haribabu was out on bail in the murder case.

In a video circulated on social media, Haribabu's brother-in-law claimed that he had killed the man who murdered his sister. In the self-recorded video, he appeared emotional and said he had a wife and children, and sought public support to ensure that he received a "lesser" punishment.