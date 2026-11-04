Two Arrested With Pistols In Agartala Ahead Of Civic Polls

Amidst heightened security for upcoming civic elections, Agartala police successfully apprehended two youths on Wednesday, seizing sophisticated pistols and cartridges, thwarting a suspected interstate arms smuggling operation.

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Key Points Two youths were arrested in Agartala on Wednesday with three sophisticated pistols and 50 cartridges.

The arrests occurred at Bhutani Market amid heightened security for the civic elections scheduled for November 27.

Police acted on intelligence about an arms handover, detaining the youths who allegedly assembled to deliver weapons.

The arrested individuals are suspected of being part of an interstate arms smuggling gang in Tripura.

The youths, from outside Tripura, had travelled to the state by train on Wednesday.

Two youths from outside Tripura were arrested with three sophisticated pistols and 50 cartridges in Agartala on Wednesday, police said.

Police Action Amidst Election Security

The arrests were made at Bhutani Market in Battala area under West Agartala police station limits, amid heightened security ahead of the civic elections scheduled for November 27.

Acting on intelligence inputs about an arms handover, police laid a trap and detained the two youths when they allegedly assembled at the market to deliver the weapons, Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Panna Lal Sen told reporters.

The two were subsequently arrested on charges of arms smuggling, he said, declining to disclose their identities, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police suspect an interstate gang is involved in arms smuggling in Tripura. The two arrested youths had travelled to the state by train on Wednesday, Sen said.