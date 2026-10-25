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Audacious Kolhapur Teen Steals Uncle's Gold For SUV, Then Invites Him To Puja

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 25, 2026 21:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a bizarre turn of events, a 19-year-old in Kolhapur was arrested for stealing his uncle's gold to fund a luxury SUV purchase, even inviting the victim to the vehicle's ceremonial 'puja'.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Kolhapur for allegedly stealing 15 tolas of gold jewellery.
  • The accused, Samar Chavan, stole the gold from his uncle's house to purchase a luxury SUV.
  • Samar Chavan audaciously invited his uncle, Umesh Chavan, to perform a traditional 'puja' for the newly acquired SUV.
  • The theft was discovered after Umesh Chavan lodged a police complaint, leading to the arrest of Samar and the jeweller who bought the stolen gold.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district for allegedly stealing 15 tolas of gold jewellery from his uncle's house to buy a luxury SUV, a police official said on Sunday, adding that the accused invited the victim to perform a ritual 'puja' for the new vehicle.

The incident occurred in Satve village in Panhala tehsil, a Kodoli police station official said.

 

The Audacious Theft

The accused, identified as Samar Chavan, lives near the house of his uncle, Umesh Chavan. Samar allegedly stole around 174.96 grams (15 tolas) of gold ornaments from his uncle's house and sold them to a local jeweller for Rs 10 lakh to purchase a new SUV.

He invited his uncle to perform a traditional 'puja' for the newly acquired SUV.

Investigation And Arrests

The matter came to light after Umesh Chavan realised that jewellery was stolen from his house and lodged a police complaint.

Following an investigation, the Kodoli Police arrested Samar Chavan and the jeweller, identified as Sangram More, who bought the stolen gold, the police official added.

Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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