Youth Stabbed To Death Over Motorcycle Parking Dispute In Delhi

A tragic parking dispute in northwest Delhi's Pratap Vihar area escalated into a fatal stabbing late Sunday night, leading to a murder investigation by local police.

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Key Points A youth was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday in northwest Delhi's Pratap Vihar area following a dispute over parking a motorcycle.

The incident occurred late Sunday night when the victim stopped his motorcycle to speak to a friend, leading to an argument with four to five youths.

The altercation escalated, and the victim was allegedly stabbed in the chest as he tried to intervene and escape.

Family members said they received a phone call from his son's friend around 9.30 pm informing them about the stabbing, and the victim was declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Police have registered a murder case and are currently investigating, collecting evidence and examining CCTV footage.

A youth was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute over parking a motorcycle near a house in northwest Delhi's Pratap Vihar area, police sources said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night under the Aman Vihar police station limits when the victim was returning home from work and stopped his motorcycle in a lane to speak to a friend, according to the family.

Escalation Of A Minor Argument

Four to five youths objected to the motorcycle being parked there and picked a quarrel with the victim. Despite telling them he would move the bike in a few minutes, the argument escalated into a physical altercation, the source said.

During the confrontation, the victim's friend was allegedly taken away by some of the youths. When the victim intervened to rescue him, others allegedly threw flowerpots and other objects at the two. As they tried to escape, one of the attackers allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

Family members said they received a phone call from his son's friend around 9.30 pm informing them about the stabbing. The victim's younger nephew arrived at the spot and took the blood-soaked victim to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police reached the spot after receiving a PCR call about a fight, collected evidence, and examined CCTV footage.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.