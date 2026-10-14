Panic At Medical College: Youth Held With Sickle In Beed

A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Maharashtra's Beed district after allegedly creating panic at a medical college by brandishing a sharp sickle, leading to charges under the Arms Act.

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Key Points A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Wednesday for causing panic at a medical college in Beed, Maharashtra.

The youth was reportedly roaming with a sharp sickle at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the man as Noman Jabbar Shaikh, seized the weapon, and registered a case under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly creating panic at a medical college in Maharashtra's Beed district by roaming around with a sharp sickle, officials said on Wednesday.

The police had received information that a man was moving around with a sickle in a ward of the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai on Tuesday evening.

The man, identified as Noman Jabbar Shaikh, was subsequently taken into custody and the weapon was seized, an official said.

A case was registered against the youth under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, he added.