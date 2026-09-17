Youth held captive for 4 days, forced to sell blood over phone EMI

Lucknow police have apprehended two individuals, including a credit services manager, for the alleged abduction and forced blood donation of a youth over an unpaid mobile phone instalment, highlighting severe consequences of debt recovery tactics.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Lucknow for allegedly abducting a youth over an unpaid mobile phone instalment.

The victim was held captive for four days, forced into labour, and had blood drawn and sold against his will.

The accused also allegedly extorted Rs 2,799 online from the victim towards the instalment.

One of the arrested, Sushant Sharma, worked as a manager with TVS Credit Services Limited, involved in instalment recovery.

Police used CCTV footage and local intelligence to apprehend the suspects, with efforts ongoing to arrest another accused.

Two people were arrested for allegedly abducting and holding a youth captive for four days over non-payment of a mobile phone instalment, and forcibly taking him to a blood centre where one unit of blood was drawn against his will and sold, the police said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Aniket Singh alias Kaka (26) and Sushant Sharma (31).

Details Of The Abduction And Exploitation

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother on September 14, her son Naval Kumar had purchased a mobile phone on instalments.

On September 8, the accused allegedly took him away on the pretext of taking him to a mobile shop after he failed to pay an instalment.

The woman alleged that her son was kept captive for around four days, made to do labour work and assaulted.

She also alleged that blood was taken from him and sold. The accused allegedly also obtained Rs 2,799 from him online towards the instalment, the police said.

Police Action And Accused's Confession

Nigohan police station registered a case under BNS sections 143(3) (trafficking of a person), 146 (unlawful compulsory labour), 127(3) (wrongful confinement), and 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), and formed three police teams to trace the accused.

Police arrested the accused on Thursday based on CCTV footage, technical and manual evidence and local intelligence, and were subsequently produced before a court. Efforts are underway to arrest another accused.

During interrogation, Sushant told police that he worked as a manager with TVS Credit Services Limited in Lucknow and recovered instalments for financed products.

He allegedly said Shubham Singh, a field agent with the company, and Aniket also worked in instalment recovery.

The police said Sushant admitted that they took Naval from outside his village as part of a plan to teach him a lesson over the unpaid instalment.

The police said the accused allegedly kept the victim at Shubham's house for four days and forced him to do plaster-breaking work and also recovered the instalment money from him.