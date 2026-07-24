Youth divert birthday savings to Jantar Mantar protests

Young students across India are repurposing their birthday savings and personal funds, originally earmarked for gadgets and college, to sustain their presence at the Jantar Mantar protests, underscoring their deep commitment to shaping their future amidst growing concerns over unemployment.

IMAGE: People continue to take part in Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar demanding for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Young students are using personal savings, initially meant for items like iPads or scooters, to cover expenses for attending protests at Jantar Mantar.

Many of these participants are teenagers and first-time protesters, driven by concerns about unemployment and their future prospects.

Despite long hours, protesters engage in childhood games like 'Chidiya Udd' and Uno to maintain morale and foster community.

The protests have become a platform for young people from diverse backgrounds to connect, discuss shared concerns, and learn from each other.

Participants view their financial contributions and time spent at the protest site as an investment in their future, rather than a loss.

A birthday fund meant for an iPad is now paying for metro rides, meals and days spent at Jantar Mantar.

For an 18-year-old student from Jaipur, the Rs 15,000 she had collected over her 16th and 17th birthdays from parents, grandparents and relatives was supposed to mark the beginning of college life.

Instead, it is helping her remain at the protest site in Delhi, where the crowd has steadily grown over the past few days.

"I had been saving since the past few years. Every birthday, I would keep the money aside because I wanted to buy an iPad before college. I had planned everything," she said.

When the protests began, those plans changed.

"I thought about it for a day and realised I could always save for an an iPad again. But I may not get another chance to stand up for something that will affect my future. If this movement succeeds, that will matter much more than any gadget."

She is staying with a friend in Delhi while using the money for food, travel and other daily expenses so she can continue attending the demonstrations.

"I don't feel like I've lost anything. If anything, I feel like I'm spending my birthday money on something that actually gives me hope," she added.

Youth Mobilisation and Financial Commitment

As thousands continue gathering at Jantar Mantar every day, a growing number of teenagers and first-time protesters say they are funding their stay with personal savings, borrowed money and contributions collected over years.

Many are too young to vote. Most have never attended a protest before.

An 18-year-old Shaurya, who travelled with a group of friends, said he had also been saving to buy a scooter before starting college and saved almost Rs 30,000 over years.

"I kept thinking I would need it to travel to colleges and go around with friends. But over the past few months, all we've spoken about is unemployment and what kind of future we're walking into," he said.

He added that the reason he wanted to buy the scooter was to make his life easier, "What is the point of buying it if we're constantly worried about whether there will be opportunities after graduation? This spending felt more important here," he said.

Seventeen-year-old Yashika said her parents were initially hesitant but eventually agreed after she explained why she wanted to be part of the demonstrations.

"They told me to be careful. I told them this isn't just about today. Whatever happens now will affect people my age for years," she said.

Community and Coping Mechanisms at the Protest Site

The long hours between speeches, marches and sloganeering have also given rise to an an unexpected routine.

Groups of students sit cross-legged on plastic sheets or in patches of shade, pulling out Uno cards, Snakes and Ladders boards, cards and water bottles before the next round of speeches begins.

One game, however, has become an unlikely favourite.

In circles scattered across the protest site, young protesters can be heard playing 'Chidiya Udd', the childhood game where players quickly raise a finger if the object named can fly.

"Chidiya (sparrow) udd. Kabootar (pigeon) udd. Kauwa (crow) udd."

Then someone mischievously calls out, "Dharmendra Pradhan udd." The circle erupts in laughter before another round begins.

"You can't shout slogans for 10 hours continuously," said a 17-year-old participant, smiling.

"People think we spend the whole day protesting. Actually, there are long gaps between programmes. These games keep us awake, together and in good spirits."

Another student said the games have become more than a way to pass time.

"As the days go on, we need to do something or the other as there is no internet. We also worry we'll miss an announcement or a march. So we stay here, playing Uno or Chidiya Udd makes the waiting easier."

Building Connections and Investing in the Future

The card games often draw strangers into conversation.

"You sit down with people you've never met before and suddenly you're discussing college admissions, jobs, unemployment and why everyone travelled here," Ravi, a 20-year-old protester said.

"By the end of one game, you've made new friends."

Many described the protest as the first time they had spent days with people from different states, backgrounds and colleges, united by a common concern.

"It doesn't feel like we're wasting time," said one student as another game of Uno began beside her.

"We're waiting, talking and learning from each other. That's also part of being here."

For these young protesters, Jantar Mantar has become more than a protest site.

It is what has turned birthday savings into bus fares, where strangers have become teammates playing childhood games and long hours of waiting have become, in their words, an investment in the future they hope to inherit.