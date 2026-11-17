A tragic incident in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, saw a 23-year-old youth die after a violent clash with lodge staff over Aadhar details, prompting police action and public protests.

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Key Points A 23-year-old youth died on Monday night after a clash with lodge staff in Bhadrachalam, Telangana.

The altercation began when the youth and two companions, allegedly in a drunken state, were asked for Aadhar and other details for accommodation.

The youth collapsed after being punched on the head during the ensuing clash and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Police have registered a case against the lodge owner and a staff member following a complaint from the deceased's parents.

Adivasi associations held a protest over the death of the youth demanding seizing the lodge.

A youth died after allegedly being hit during a clash with the staff members of a lodge in the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Bhadrachalam Lodge Incident Details

The 23-year-old victim and two others, who were allegedly in a drunken condition, went to a lodge on Monday night for accommodation.

An argument broke out after the lodge owner and staff asked them for Aadhar and other details, a police official said.

A clash ensued between the two sides and the youth collapsed after being punched on the head.

He was taken to a hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead.

Following a complaint made by the deceased youth's parents, a case has been registered against the lodge owner and a staff member.

Efforts were on to nab them, he said.

Adivasi associations held a protest over the death of the youth demanding seizing the lodge. The matter has been entrusted to the concerned authorities, the official added.