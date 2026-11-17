A tragic incident in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, saw a 23-year-old youth die after a violent clash with lodge staff over accommodation details, sparking police investigation and Adivasi protests.

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Key Points A 23-year-old youth died on Tuesday after a clash with lodge staff in Bhadrachalam, Telangana.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the youth and two others sought accommodation, and an argument arose over Aadhar details.

The youth collapsed after being punched on the head during the altercation.

Police have registered a case against the lodge owner and a staff member following a complaint from the victim's parents.

Adivasi associations have protested, demanding the seizure of the lodge.

A youth died after allegedly being hit during a clash with the staff members of a lodge in the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway After Fatal Altercation

The 23-year-old victim and two others, who were allegedly in a drunken condition, went to a lodge on Monday night for accommodation.

An argument broke out after the lodge owner and staff asked them for Aadhar and other details, a police official said.

A clash ensued between the two sides and the youth collapsed after being punched on the head.

He was taken to a hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead.

Following a complaint made by the deceased youth's parents, a case has been registered against the lodge owner and a staff member.

Efforts were on to nab them, he said.

Adivasi associations held a protest over the death of the youth demanding seizing the lodge. The matter has been entrusted to the concerned authorities, the official added.