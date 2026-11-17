A tragic incident in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, saw a 23-year-old youth die after a violent clash with lodge staff over accommodation details, sparking police investigation and Adivasi protests.
Key Points
- A 23-year-old youth died on Tuesday after a clash with lodge staff in Bhadrachalam, Telangana.
- The incident occurred on Monday night when the youth and two others sought accommodation, and an argument arose over Aadhar details.
- The youth collapsed after being punched on the head during the altercation.
- Police have registered a case against the lodge owner and a staff member following a complaint from the victim's parents.
- Adivasi associations have protested, demanding the seizure of the lodge.
A youth died after allegedly being hit during a clash with the staff members of a lodge in the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said on Tuesday.
Investigation Underway After Fatal Altercation
The 23-year-old victim and two others, who were allegedly in a drunken condition, went to a lodge on Monday night for accommodation.
An argument broke out after the lodge owner and staff asked them for Aadhar and other details, a police official said.
A clash ensued between the two sides and the youth collapsed after being punched on the head.
He was taken to a hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead.
Following a complaint made by the deceased youth's parents, a case has been registered against the lodge owner and a staff member.
Efforts were on to nab them, he said.
Adivasi associations held a protest over the death of the youth demanding seizing the lodge. The matter has been entrusted to the concerned authorities, the official added.