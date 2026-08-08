Unauthorised Drone Flying Near CM Yogi Adityanath's Event Leads To Detention

Discover how an unauthorised drone flying near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event in Meerut led to a security scare and the detention of a youth, prompting an investigation into drone regulations and public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A youth was detained in Meerut for flying an unauthorised drone near an event featuring Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The drone caused a potential security scare during the CM's programme where he was showering flower petals on Kanwariyas.

Police identified and apprehended the drone operator, who claimed ignorance of drone regulations, citing blogging as his hobby.

Authorities are scrutinising the youth's social media profiles, and legal action will follow the investigation.

One government-approved drone was operating, highlighting the distinction from the unauthorised device.

A youth was detained in Meerut for causing a potential security scare by flying a drone without permission during an event where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was showering flower petals on Kanwariyas, a senior police official said.

According to the police, the drone was spotted flying during the chief minister's event in the Modipuram area of Meerut, following which the police identified the drone, detained its operator, and seized the device.

Drone Incident Raises Security Concerns

After the unauthorised drone was spotted at the venue, security personnel began questioning people in the vicinity. While searching for the operator, an announcement was made over the public address system asking the person flying the drone to bring it down immediately. Shortly thereafter, the drone was brought down, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said that a government drone was operating with prior permission, while the second drone flew without authorisation at the event. According to Pandey, the city's SWAT team quickly identified the unauthorised drone and apprehended the individual operating it. The detained youth is a resident of the Medical police station area.

During questioning, the youth said that blogging was his hobby and he wanted to cover events such as the chief minister's programme and the Kanwar Yatra. He claimed ignorance of the regulations governing drone operations, the SSP said. Additionally, the SSP mentioned that the youth's social media profiles and accounts are under scrutiny, and necessary legal action will proceed once the investigation is complete.