Police in Shahjahanpur have registered an FIR against the district president of the Indian Youth Congress and two associates for allegedly assaulting junior doctors at a government medical college, sparking protests and claims of political vendetta.

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Key Points Police in Shahjahanpur registered an FIR against the district president of the Indian Youth Congress, Ramji Awasthi, and two others for allegedly assaulting two junior doctors on Friday.

The alleged assault followed an argument between a patient's attendant and a doctor, after which the attendant contacted Awasthi.

Doctors suspended outpatient services for three hours on Saturday to protest the delay in registering the FIR.

Awasthi claims the FIR is a political vendetta, alleging he had previously exposed irregularities in the medical college's administration.

Congress workers staged a protest outside the city Kotwali police station on Saturday night, which was later called off.

Police here have registered an FIR against the district president of the Congress's youth wing and two others for allegedly assaulting two junior doctors at a government medical college in Shahjahanpur, police said on Sunday.

The three men were allegedly contacted by the attendant of a patient who had had an argument with a doctor.

Allegations Against Youth Congress Leader

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said the principal of the medical college lodged a complaint, alleging that Indian Youth Congress district president Ramji Awasthi arrived at the medical college along with his associates in several vehicles on Friday and assaulted junior doctors, Anshuman and Harshvardhan.

Police said the FIR was registered against Awasthi, Sandeep and Shobhit Mishra and other unidentified persons.

Awasthi claimed this was vendetta by the college after he "exposed" irregularities in the its administration.

Incident Details And Doctor's Account

Medical college principal Rajesh Kumar said the incident followed a dispute involving a 50-year-old patient, Ramadevi, who had suffered burn injuries a month ago. She visited the emergency department on Friday and sought admission. Although doctors initially advised her to visit the outpatient department, she was later admitted after she insisted, he said.

The patient's attendant later had an argument with a doctor and contacted Awasthi. The Congress leader and his associates then arrived at the medical college and allegedly surrounded and assaulted the two doctors, the principal said.

Kumar said the complaint was lodged after an initial inquiry supported the doctors' account of the incident.

Protests And Political Vendetta Claims

Doctors had also suspended outpatient services for three hours from around 11 am on Saturday to protest the delay in registration of the FIR. The FIR was lodged subsequently, he said.

Awasthi, however, alleged that the case was lodged against him out of political vendetta. He claimed that he had earlier exposed alleged irregularities in the medical college's food contract and employment-related matters.

After the FIR was registered, Congress workers led by district president Rajneesh Gupta staged a protest outside the city Kotwali police station on Saturday night. They called off the protest late at night after intervention by Circle Officer (City) Devvrat Vajpayee.

Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.