Rediff.com  » News » Youth attempts suicide on Kerala HC premises

Youth attempts suicide on Kerala HC premises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 04, 2023 19:50 IST
A 31-year-old man attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on the premises of the Kerala high court in Kochi on Monday, the police said.

IMAGE: A view of the Kerala high court. Photograph: PTI Photo

Vishnu, who was involved in a habeas corpus petition, cut his wrist using a sharp object, the police said.

 

Hailing from Thrissur, the man was shifted to a hospital in Kochi, they said.

He is said to be out of danger.

The incident occurred while the court was considering the habeas corpus petition involving Vishnu and a woman claiming to be his girlfriend along with her family.

He allegedly made the suicide bid when the court allowed the woman to go with her parents.

However, people present on the court premises intervened and took him to the hospital where he is being treated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
