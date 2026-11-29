Police in Ghaziabad have arrested a youth following allegations of attempting to sabotage a loudspeaker during 'aarti' at a Hanuman temple, sparking concerns over religious harmony and prompting a thorough investigation.

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Key Points Police on Sunday registered a case against a youth for allegedly trying to sabotage a loudspeaker during 'aarti' at a Hanuman temple in Kumherda village.

The accused, Nanhe alias Ali Khan, was arrested and is being questioned regarding the incident that occurred around 5:00 am on Saturday.

The complainant alleged the youth also tried to break a Hanuman idol and assaulted the Mahant's wife, which the accused denies.

Police are investigating the matter and have taken precautions to maintain law and order in view of the sensitivity.

Police on Sunday registered a case against a youth who allegedly tried to sabotage a loudspeaker during 'aarti' at a Hanuman temple in a village here.

Police have arrested the accused, who belongs to another community, and he is being questioned, officials said.

Investigation Into Temple Incident

The incident allegedly took place around 5.00 am on Saturday at Kumherda village under Niwari police station.

Subsequently, activists associated with Hindu organisations created a ruckus in the area and raised slogans in protest of the incident.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, police have taken relevant precautions to maintain law and order, Niwari Station House Officer Ankit Kumar said.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by Deepak Tyagi, who has alleged that Nanhe alias Ali Khan, a resident of the village, tried to obstruct the 'aarti' ritual and disrupt the loudspeaker at the temple.

According to the complainant, the accused even tried to break the Hanuman idol by kicking it. When Savitri Devi -- the wife of the Mahant -- protested, she was pushed and abused by the accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that he went to the Hanuman temple and asked the Mahant's wife to lower the volume of the loudspeaker, police said.

He denied kicking the Hanuman idol, hurling abuses or using force, they added.

Police are investigating the matter and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural, Surendra Nath Tiwari told PTI.