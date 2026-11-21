Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough in combating illegal trade, arresting a young man and dismantling a sophisticated counterfeit cigarette manufacturing unit in Sonipat, leading to the seizure of over 2.69 lakh fake cigarettes.

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Key Points A 20-year-old youth, Kunal, was arrested on November 19 in Sector 3, Rohini, for allegedly supplying counterfeit cigarettes.

Police recovered 2,69,600 fake cigarettes from a pick-up vehicle during the arrest.

An illegal manufacturing unit in Nathupur village, Kundli, Sonipat, was busted based on Kunal's interrogation.

The raid on the Sonipat unit unearthed 97 kg of fake cigarette box covers, 20.4 kg of fake filter rolls, 17.7 kg of plain white filters, a cigarette-making machine, and two wrapper machines.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the supply chain.

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly supplying counterfeit cigarettes in Delhi, with police recovering 2.69 lakh fake cigarettes and busting a suspected illegal manufacturing unit in Haryana's Sonipat district.

Police Intercept Consignment

The accused, identified as Kunal, was intercepted in Sector 3, Rohini, on November 19 while he was transporting the consignment in a pick-up vehicle, police said.

A total of 2,69,600 counterfeit cigarettes were recovered from the vehicle, which was also seized, they said.

During interrogation, Kunal allegedly disclosed that the cigarettes had been supplied from an illegal manufacturing unit in Nathupur village in Kundli, Sonipat.

Acting on the information, a police team raided the premises and unearthed a suspected cigarette manufacturing unit, where they recovered 97 kg of fake cigarette box covers, 20.4 kg of fake filter rolls and 17.7 kg of plain white filters, police said.

A cigarette-making machine and two wrapper machines were also seized from the premises, they added.

A case has been registered at South Rohini police station under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other people involved in the supply chain, police said.