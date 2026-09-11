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'You're Not Welcome Xi': Tibetans Protest In Delhi

By REDIFF NEWS September 11, 2026 19:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

IMAGE: Tibetan exiles shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, September 11, 2026 against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit for the BRICS Summit. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Members of the Tibetan community in exile held a symbolic protest march in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS 2026 Summit, voicing opposition to Beijing's policies in Tibet.

Protesters demanded the repeal of China's new Ethnic Unity Law, the release of political prisoners and complete independence for Tibet.

They also called for unconditional dialogue between Beijing and representatives of the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration.

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

IMAGE: Burning posters lie on a road during a protest by Tibetan exiles against Xi Jinping's visit. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tibetan exiles in Delhi protested China's policies ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS 2026 Summit.
  • Protesters demanded the repeal of China's new Ethnic Unity Law, which they view as oppressive.
  • Key demands included the release of Tibetan political prisoners and complete independence for Tibet.
 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

IMAGE: Tibetan exiles shout slogans during the protest against Xi Jinping's visit. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

IMAGE: A Tibetan woman shouts slogans during the protest against Xi Jinping's visit for the BRICS Summit. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

IMAGE: Security personnel monitor the Tibetan protest ahead of Xi Jinping's visit to India. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

IMAGE: The Tibetan protest march, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tibetan protest against Xi Jinping

 Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

More News Coverage

DelhiXi JinpingTibetIndiaBRICS Summit

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