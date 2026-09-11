'You're Not Welcome Xi': Tibetans Protest In Delhi

Members of the Tibetan community in exile held a symbolic protest march in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS 2026 Summit, voicing opposition to Beijing's policies in Tibet.
Protesters demanded the repeal of China's new Ethnic Unity Law, the release of political prisoners and complete independence for Tibet.
They also called for unconditional dialogue between Beijing and representatives of the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration.
Key Points
- Tibetan exiles in Delhi protested China's policies ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS 2026 Summit.
- Protesters demanded the repeal of China's new Ethnic Unity Law, which they view as oppressive.
- Key demands included the release of Tibetan political prisoners and complete independence for Tibet.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff