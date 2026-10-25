Amit Prasad's 'Your AI Upgrade' Focuses On AI For Better Learning

Discover how Amit Prasad's new book, 'Your AI Upgrade', revolutionises the approach to artificial intelligence, guiding readers to leverage AI not just for task completion but for profound improvements in learning, critical thinking, and personal growth.

Key Points Amit Prasad's new book, "Your AI Upgrade", redefines AI's role from task completion to a tool for improving learning and critical thinking.

The book encourages individuals to use AI to question assumptions, identify knowledge gaps, generate new ideas, and evaluate reasoning.

It presents AI as a learning partner, offering practical guidance for research, writing, interpreting statistics, and developing creative ideas.

A key theme distinguishes between using AI to complete tasks and learning from the process to strengthen independent thinking.

The book also addresses the limitations and risks of AI, including misinformation, over-reliance, privacy, and ethical responsibilities.

As artificial intelligence increasingly finds a place in classrooms, workplaces and everyday life, a new book by author Amit Prasad seeks to shift the focus from using the technology to complete tasks to harnessing it to improve learning, critical thinking and decision-making.

Titled "Your AI Upgrade: Using AI to Learn More, Think Better, and Keep Growing", the book explores how individuals can use artificial intelligence to "question assumptions, identify gaps in their understanding, generate new ideas and evaluate their own reasoning", rather than simply rely on ready-made answers.

The book, whose foreword has been written by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, was recently launched by him at an event in the national capital.

Redefining AI's Role In Learning

Touted to be written in simple and accessible language, the book moves beyond conventional guides centred on AI tools and prompts to present the technology as a learning partner that can help people build their own capabilities.

Prasad, who is presently serving as Integrated Financial Adviser, Border Roads, said he developed the book out of his interest in the practical applications of artificial intelligence and its potential to improve learning and professional work.

Through relatable examples involving students, working professionals and everyday situations, the book illustrates how AI can be used to understand difficult subjects, explore different approaches to problems and learn new skills at one's own pace.

It also offers practical guidance on using AI for research, writing, interpreting statistics and developing creative ideas.

Leveraging AI For Independent Thought

A key theme of the book is the distinction between completing a task with the help of AI and learning from the process.

The author encourages readers to use the technology to strengthen independent thinking, build confidence and develop skills that remain useful beyond a particular task.

The book also examines the limitations and risks associated with artificial intelligence, including inaccurate or misleading information, excessive dependence on automated responses, privacy concerns and ethical responsibilities.

Intended for students, teachers, professionals and general readers, the book does not require any technical background and seeks to make the effective use of AI accessible to a wider audience.

"Your AI Upgrade", priced at Rs 250 and published by Maple Press, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.