HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'You know the list': Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

'You know the list': Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 09:13 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he addressed a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump repeated the claim during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office in the White House with visiting Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

"I've stopped actually eight wars…. Have another one to go with, Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. Wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do," Trump said.

 

"I'm very proud. And I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. You know, there's one that was ready to start, and they're doing very well. So, it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether by they came in, many of these leaders have come in, and, you know, they signed their peace deals right here in the Oval Office," Trump said as the Saudi Crown Prince and his delegation listened.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he "helped settle" the tensions between the two countries.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Pakistan has praised Trump on multiple occasions, claiming that he brokered a ceasefire during the May conflict.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
'8 planes were downed': Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
'8 planes were downed': Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'
'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, Congress MP Imran Masood on video of prime accused in Delhi Blast0:44

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, Congress MP Imran Masood...

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, man behind 26 deadly attacks2:52

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader...

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar President Putin handshake hogs limelightMoscow2:57

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO