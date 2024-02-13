You have scripted history, Modi tells diaspora in UAE

Hailing India and UAE as "partners in progress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country was proud of every Indian living in the UAE.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indians at the 'Ahlan Modi' event, Abu Dhabi, February 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI/X

"Our partnership is getting stronger in all areas and reaching newer heights. It's India's wish that our partnership keeps getting strong every passing day," he said.

"India and UAE are partners in progress. Our relationship is of talent, innovation and culture," Modi said while addressing the Indian community in Abu Dhabi at 'Ahlan Modi' event.

He told the Indian community that India was proud of them and it was the time to hail the friendship between the two countries.

After greeting the thousands-strong audience with a 'Namaskar' amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection at the community programme.

"You have scripted history by coming in such large numbers here. You may have come from different parts of UAE and from different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected," Modi said.

"This is the time to hail the friendship between India and the UAE. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same sentiment -- Long live Bharat-UAE friendship," Modi said at the event that began with national anthems of the two countries.

"Today's memory will be with me forever because I have come here to meet members of my family," he said.

"I have come here with a message of your brothers and sisters from over 140 crore Indians that India is proud of you," he said.

Recalling his first visit to the emirates in 2015, Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and it was the first UAE visit by any Indian prime minister in three decades.

"In ten years since then, it is my seventh visit to the UAE," Modi said. "I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you," he added.

Modi said he was fortunate to have been bestowed with the prestigious Order of Zayed, the highest civilian award of the UAE.

"It is an honour not just for me but for 140 crore Indians," he said. The prime minister said UAE is now India's third largest trade partner and seventh largest investor.

"Both countries are collaborating on ease of living and ease of doing business," he added.

"Today every single Indian's aim is to make India a developed nation by 2047. It's our India that is witnessing robust economic growth and it is our India which is leading the global charts on several fronts," Modi said.

"It is due to my confidence in the capability of every Indian that I have given a guarantee that in my third term India will become the third largest economy in the world and Modi's guarantee means guarantee to fulfill the guarantee," he added.