You are not Gen Z, Delhi HC tells CJP leaders during hearing

The Delhi high court saw a light-hearted moment during a hearing for Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, as the court playfully questioned their 'Generation Z' status while addressing their plea against extended judicial custody.

IMAGE: A file photo of the Delhi high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi high court had a light-hearted exchange about 'Generation Z' during a hearing involving Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders.

Justice Subramonium Prasad questioned the ages of petitioners Saurav Das (27) and Ashutosh Ranka (32), noting they were not 'Gen Z'.

The court also questioned the petitioners' decision to approach the high court under Article 226 when a revision remedy was available.

The petitioners were challenging a special executive magistrate's order extending their judicial custody.

The plea was subsequently withdrawn, with the high court clarifying it had not expressed an opinion on the case's merits.

The Delhi high court had a light-hearted exchange during the hearing of a plea by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, when the court asked about their ages and remarked that they were not part of Generation Z.

Court's 'Gen Z' Inquiry

During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for the petitioners, about their ages.

Chimni told the court that Saurav Das was 27 and Ashutosh Ranka was 32.

"Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z?" the court asked.

After being informed that people born after 1997 are considered Gen Z, the court reiterated, "Then you are not Gen Z."

Challenge to Judicial Custody

The exchange took place while the court was hearing the petitioners' challenge to a special executive magistrate's order extending their judicial custody till October 21.

Justice Subramonium Prasad also questioned the petitioners' decision to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution when an alternative remedy of revision could be available against the impugned order.

Plea Withdrawn

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, along with advocate Ashish Dixit, appeared for the Delhi Police, while Chimni represented Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and the other petitioners.

The petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea.

The high court clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.