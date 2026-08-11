'You are always pressuring me': RS chairman to Kharge

The Chairman cited that state subjects, like the Ram Temple donations and the Jharkhand issue, cannot be raised in the House.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: Sansad TV

Key Points Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan disallowed LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's demand to discuss alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.

Radhakrishnan remarked that he is always under pressure from Kharge, unlike the Treasury benches.

The parliamentary session experienced continuous disruptions and noisy protests from Opposition legislators.

The House was eventually adjourned until 2 pm due to the ongoing tumult.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said he is always under the pressure from Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge, while disallowing his demand to raise the issue of alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.

The observation came when the House reconvened at 12 noon after the first adjournment and the Chairman took up the Question Hour.

Chairman Disallows State Subject Debates

However, Congress President and LoP, Rajya Sabha, Kharge stood up to raise the issue of alleged theft of the temple donations. The Chairman disallowed it and said he also did not allow the Treasury benches to raise the "Jharkhand issue" as it was a state subject. "LoP is raising a state subject, so that cannot be encouraged," Radhakrishnan said.

The Chairman said he cannot allow the Opposition to "raise the same subject everyday and disturb the House".

"I allowed you (Opposition) so many times. You are raising the state subject that will not be entertained. This side (Treasury benches) also, they want to raise some state subjects and I disallowed it. They want to raise the Jharkhand issue and I said it is a state subject and I am not allowing them. I am not going to allow any state subject to be raised," he told the protesting legislators, including Kharge, who continued to raise their demands.

Parliamentary Tumult And Adjournment

The Jharkhand issue relates to police baton charge on Monday on students and job aspirants, who were protesting in Ranchi in support of their demand of seeking transparency in state government job recruitment examination. The Chair then asked the LoP to take his seat and tried to continue with the listed business.

"Please take your seat Kharge ji... I am under the pressure from you (Kharge) only. They (Treasury benches) never pressure me. You are always pressuring me...," Radhakrishnan asserted.

He was responding to the LoP's remark, who had during the tumult in the House, said the Chair was always under the pressure of the government.

Seeing continuous disruptions and noisy protests by Opposition legislators, the Chair later adjourned the House till 2 pm.