The Supreme Court has sternly reminded Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut about the importance of "restraint in language" during criminal contempt proceedings over his remarks concerning the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary, with journalist Nikhil Wagle also tendering an apology.

FILE IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut (second from left), along with the INDIA bloc leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, addresses the media over the SIR row, in New Delhi, October 13, 2026. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court admonished Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday for his remarks concerning the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary.

Justice Kumar orally observed that Raut, a seasoned politician and parliamentarian, should understand "restraint in language."

SCBA president Pradeep Rai highlighted Raut's subsequent social media posts against the Supreme Court despite his apology.

Journalist Nikhil Wagle, also facing contempt proceedings, has deleted his objectionable post and tendered an unconditional apology.

The top court has directed both Raut and Wagle to file additional affidavits and listed the matter for hearing on December 8.

A seasoned politician and parliamentarian should know what "restraint in language" means, the Supreme Court told Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut, who appeared before it on Tuesday in criminal contempt proceedings over remarks concerning CJI Surya Kant and the judiciary.

SC's Admonition To Sanjay Raut

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a contempt plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

"You have expressed apology. But in a matter of this magnitude, apology must come from the heart and not the mind. Mr Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your speeches from advocate days. You are a seasoned parliamentarian, and you yourself were in the press. You should know what restraint in language means," Justice Kumar observed orally.

SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai told the apex court that though Raut has apologised for his comments, he has made subsequent social media posts against the Supreme Court, and posted a picture of the Supreme Court of Albania being set on fire by protesters.

Contempt Proceedings Against Raut And Wagle

On October 16, the top court had issued show-cause notices to Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings over their remarks concerning the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the judiciary.

During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Wagle, submitted that the journalist has deleted the objectionable social media post and tendered an unconditional apology in the matter.

The senior lawyer told the apex court that Wagle is present virtually as per the apex court's direction and urged the bench that he be discharged from the contempt proceedings.

Justice Kumar observed that the journalist's role as part of the fourth estate carries responsibility.

"On a personal note, after becoming a lawyer, I saw my father's passport, in which it was written that the profession was journalist. It is the fourth estate. You know the Court has come to your rescue many a time," he observed.

Next Steps And Background

The top court directed Raut and Wagle to file additional affidavits explaining their posts and listed the matter for hearing on December 8.

The SCBA had filed its petition on October 15 and Attorney General R Venkataramani had granted consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The controversy followed the CJI's decision to decline a request for a personal meeting by a delegation of opposition parties, indicating that the matter could instead be brought before the court through a petition.

According to the SCBA's petition, Wagle subsequently posted an alleged abusive remark directed at the CJI on his X account. He later withdrew his remarks.

Raut also made some alleged objectionable remarks.