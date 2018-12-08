Yogi terms Bulandshahr violence as an 'accident', SSP transferred

Last updated on: December 08, 2018 14:12 IST

IMAGE: Policemen inspect after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr on December 03, 2018. Photograph: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday termed the violence in Bulandshahr which led to the death of two, including a policeman, as an "accident".

He also asserted mob lynchings don't take place in Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh mein koi mob lynching ki ghatna nahi hui hai... Bulandshahr mein jo hua wo ek durghatna thi (No mob lynching happened in Uttar Pradesh, what happened in Bulandshahr is an accident)," he said at a media event in New Delhi.

The UP CM had earlier said the the Bulandshahr violence was the result of a "big conspiracy".

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police Krishna Bahadur Singh to the DGP office in Lucknow.

Principal Secretary-Home Arvind Kumar said that the senior superintendent of police will be replaced by Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Additional Director General Intelligence SB Shiradkar had Friday submitted a report on the violence.

Based on it, the government transferred two other policemen of Bulandshahr -- Circle Officer Syana Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingravati police chowki in-charge Suresh Kumar.

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Singh and a local youth, Sumit, were killed in violence over an alleged cow slaughter incident in the city.

With inputs from PTI