News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi govt renames 8 railway stations in Lucknow

Yogi govt renames 8 railway stations in Lucknow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 28, 2024 09:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eight railway stations in the Lucknow division of Northern Railways were officially renamed after saints and freedom fighters on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting of his cabinet ministers, at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the renaming exercise and said it should instead focus on improving the condition of railway stations and preventing train accidents.

According to an order issued by the Northern Railways, Kasimpur Halt Railway Station will now be known as Jais City Railway Station, Jais as Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Misrauli as Maa Kalikan Dham, and Bani as Swami Paramhans.

 

Similarly, the name of Nihalgarh Railway Station was changed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi Railway Station, Akbarganj to Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham, Warisganj to Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan, and Fursatganj to Tapeshwarnath Dham.

The stations were renamed after a demand was made by former Amethi MP Smriti Irani to preserve the cultural identity and heritage of the place.

Irani made the announcement regarding the change of names on social media in March.

The Kasimpur Halt station was named after Kasimpur village which is quite far away. Therefore, Jais City was proposed as the new name, a senior railway official said.

As prominent Guru Gorakhnath Dham ashram is near the Jais station, it was proposed that the station be renamed after the ashram, he said.

The official said there are several temples of Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali near Mishrauli, Bani, Akbarganj and Fursatganj railway stations and they were renamed accordingly, he said.

The Nihalgarh station is located in an area that has a sizeable population of Pasis who are mostly farmers. Hence, it was renamed after Maharaja Bijli Pasi, a king from the community, the official said.

Warisganj is known for the bravery of Bhale Sultan who fought against the British in 1857 and the station was renamed after him, he said.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, Yadav said, "The BJP government is requested to also change the condition of railway stations along with the names.

"And when you are done with changing the names, think about preventing record-breaking rail accidents," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Renaming India Change Our Lives?
Will Renaming India Change Our Lives?
Renaming in Modi's India: From cities to fruits
Renaming in Modi's India: From cities to fruits
Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA...: Oppn amid row
Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA...: Oppn amid row
WATCH: Dahi Handi In Action!
WATCH: Dahi Handi In Action!
Shares Buyback Breaks 14 Month Record
Shares Buyback Breaks 14 Month Record
How To Become A Crorepati: 15x15x15
How To Become A Crorepati: 15x15x15
IC-814: The Hijack That Shook The Nation
IC-814: The Hijack That Shook The Nation

More like this

If India Becomes Bharat...

If India Becomes Bharat...

Lucknow will be soon renamed to...: UP deputy CM

Lucknow will be soon renamed to...: UP deputy CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances