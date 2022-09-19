News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi fan builds temple for UP CM near Ram Mandir, begins daily puja too

Yogi fan builds temple for UP CM near Ram Mandir, begins daily puja too

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 19, 2022 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A local resident has built a temple in Ayodhya for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, placing a life-size idol of him inside, complete with bow and arrow and a halo around his head.

IMAGE: The temple dedicated to UP Chief Minister Yogi at Adityanath Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

The idol is clad in saffron robes.

Special prayers are offered twice every day, followed by morning and evening prayers, in the temple before the chief minister's idol.

 

After the prayers, prasad is also distributed to worshippers.

The temple has been built on Faizabad-Prayagraj highway in Bharatkund area of the district, about 25 km from the 'Ram Janambhoomi.'

Bharatkund is believed to be the place where Lord Ram's brother Bharat bade him farewell before the former went into exile.

Prabhakar Maurya, the local resident who built the temple, said, "We have built the temple of Yogiji, who is building the temple of Lord Ram."

Maurya said he is deeply impressed by the works of the chief minister.

"The way the chief minister has done public welfare works, he has acquired a deity-like place. That is why the idea of a temple for him came to my mind," he said.

Maurya said he keeps reciting hymns in front of Adityanath's idol every day, just as he does for Lord Shri Ram.

He said he is jobless and landless, but earns around Rs 1 lakh a month posting Bhajans and religious songs on YouTube. He said he built the temple from this money.

When the news reached him, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a cryptic tweet.

"He has moved two steps ahead of him...Now the question is, who is the first (ye to unse bhi do kadam aagey nikle...ab sawal ye hai ki pehle kaun)?" he wrote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Yogi will build his image as PM material'
'Yogi will build his image as PM material'
UP civic polls to test Yogi's popularity at grassroots
UP civic polls to test Yogi's popularity at grassroots
HC quashing OBC order triggers UP's caste politics
HC quashing OBC order triggers UP's caste politics
'Drunk' Punjab CM deplaned at Frankfurt, alleges Oppn
'Drunk' Punjab CM deplaned at Frankfurt, alleges Oppn
Why Bhutia is considering legal action against AIFF
Why Bhutia is considering legal action against AIFF
Dussehra rally: Team Uddhav hopes to get Shivaji Park
Dussehra rally: Team Uddhav hopes to get Shivaji Park
How A Supermodel Vacays In Style
How A Supermodel Vacays In Style
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Only Yogi can succeed Modi'

'Only Yogi can succeed Modi'

'UP victory is Modi's, not Yogi's, victory'

'UP victory is Modi's, not Yogi's, victory'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances