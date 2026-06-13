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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Derogatory Remarks Against Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 14:09 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly condemned the recent online trolling and derogatory remarks made against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's daughter, calling for police action and urging political leaders to ensure dignified public discourse.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condemned derogatory online remarks targeting Akhilesh Yadav's daughter.
  • Adityanath stated that comments against any daughter are unacceptable and directed police to register an FIR.
  • He urged Akhilesh Yadav to advise his party workers to maintain restrained language in public discourse.
  • The CM emphasised the importance of dignity and respect for women in society and online interactions.
  • Police have initiated action and registered cases following complaints from the Samajwadi Party regarding the online trolling.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made on social media against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's daughter and said such comments against any daughter were unacceptable. He said police action should be taken in the case but also suggested that Yadav "reign in" his party workers before they make remarks against others.

Addressing a gathering in Azamgarh after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 39 development projects worth over Rs 955 crore, Adityanath said he directed police to register an FIR as soon as the matter came to his notice. "I was seeing recently that some people were making comments on social media against the daughter of Akhilesh Yadav ji. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately told the police to register an FIR against it," he said.

 

CM Adityanath's Stance on Online Dignity

The chief minister said daughters should not be targeted and society should maintain dignity in public discourse. "A daughter is a daughter. We have grown up with the values that the daughter in a village is everyone's daughter and the sister in a village is everyone's sister. We have never made any distinction," he said.

Call for Restraint in Political Discourse

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party chief, Adityanath said, "Akhilesh ji, you give advice to others, but also advise your followers and workers to keep their language restrained." He said people should think before making remarks about others and reflect on the kind of language being used against women, elderly people, deceased persons and senior leaders. "You also need to teach your people. It would be better if you make them understand, and if they cannot understand, hand them over to us, we will make them understand properly," he said.

The remarks came after alleged online trolling and objectionable comments against Yadav's daughter Aditi Yadav led to complaints by the Samajwadi Party and affiliated organisations. Police in some districts, including Kanpur, have initiated action and registered cases in connection with the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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