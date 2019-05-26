Yogi addressed more rallies than all Opposition leaders combined

May 26, 2019 03:28 IST

Nearly 137 public meetings in UP...

Virendra Singh Rawat reports from Lucknow.

Photograph: PTI Photo

This election season, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ajay Singh Bisht aka Yogi Adityanath addressed more rallies in the state than all of the Opposition leaders combined.

Bisht addressed nearly 137 public meetings in UP, which is more than the rallies addressed by the top leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

While Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed about 20 rallies/roadshows in UP, his sister and party general secretary for eastern UP Priyankha Vadra addressed about 40 public meetings, apart from roadshows.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav addressed more than 50 rallies while BSP president Mayawati addressed nearly 25 public meetings.

The leaders of the two parties, which had tied up for a pre-poll alliance in UP, also addressed 21 joint rallies in the state, some of which also featured their partner Rashtriya Lok Dal President Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary.

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Anilchandra Shah also gave ample time to the country's most populous and the politically significant state during electioneering.

Modi addressed 29 rallies apart from a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Shah addressed about 28 rallies and two roadshows across the state, including Lucknow, from where Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was the BJP candidate.