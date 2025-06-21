HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Yoga should be done in mosques but not...: Muslim cleric

Yoga should be done in mosques but not...: Muslim cleric

Source: PTI
June 21, 2025

A prominent Muslim cleric said on Saturday that yoga should be encouraged in mosques and madrassas but expressed strong reservations on "Surya Namaskar", stressing it is prohibited in Islam and Muslims should not perform it.

IMAGE: People perform yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at Woxsen University in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, a Barelvi cleric and the president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, took part in the celebrations on the International Day of Yoga at the Grand Mufti House near Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat.

"I have supported yoga but opposed Surya Namaskar. Muslims cannot perform Surya Namaskar. Surya Namaskar is an act within yoga. Every man and woman should do yoga. Yoga should be done in madrasas and mosques too. But Surya Namaskar is bowing to the sun, worshipping the sun. Islam forbids all these things."

 

"Worshipping the sun is illegitimate in Islam. That is why we have forbidden everyone from doing Surya Namaskar. Surya Namaskar is not a part of Islam. Therefore, no Muslim should perform Surya Namaskar.

"Yoga is also practiced in Islam. Yoga is not part of a religion. Anyone can attach their religion's title to it," he said.

Surya Namaskar or sun salutation is a set of eight asanas performed in 12 continuous steps.

The cleric said, "Surya Namaskar is a form of Sanatan Dharma, meaning Hindu worship, which Islam absolutely does not permit. Surya Namaskar is 'haram' in Islam."

However, Uttar Pradesh minister JPS Rathore countered the cleric's remarks.

"Just as our sun is the truth, so is Surya Namaskar. If the sun rises, Surya Namaskar will also continue," Rathore remarked after performing yoga at Bareilly College ground on Saturday.

"Those who spit at the sun end up with the spit falling back on their faces. The same fate awaits those who oppose Surya Namaskar," he said. "It's an ancient yoga practice that everyone should accept. There's nothing more narrow-minded than opposing it."

Meanwhile, the cleric urged people of all faiths to celebrate Yoga Day together enthusiastically. He emphasised the health benefits of yoga for everyone, regardless of gender.

"It is not necessary to go to parks or yoga centres to do yoga; rather, one should wake up every morning at home, offer prayers and then do yoga," he advised.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi particularly recommended yoga for women.

"Yoga is very important for women, as women move around much less compared to men; women mostly stay at home. Therefore, people who do more sedentary work are more susceptible to diseases.

"Yoga is an activity that makes small illnesses disappear on their own, and the body remains agile. So, my request to women is to do yoga for at least 20 minutes every day," he said.

He said, "Students in all madrasas in India should be made to do yoga daily."

First, they should be trained and taught how to do yoga, and then they should be made to perform yoga. This should be part of the syllabus, he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
