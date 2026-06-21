Yoga can pave way for world peace: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the profound utility of yoga, not only for enhancing individual health and promoting a balanced lifestyle but also as a powerful agent for fostering world peace and healthy ageing across all generations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations, in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi advocated yoga as a catalyst for both personal health and global peace during the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Yoga promotes a balanced lifestyle, drawing parallels with the Bhagwat Gita's teachings on work, nutrition, and sleep for eradicating suffering.

The practice extends beyond physical exercise, fostering mental well-being and inner peace, which contributes to a better future for the world.

Modi stressed making yoga a daily habit, not just a one-day event, for individuals, families, and future generations.

The theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' underscores its importance in maintaining physical health, mental agility, and human potential at all ages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday advocated the utility of yoga in not only boosting personal health but also acting as a catalysing agent in opening up the path for world peace.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Red Road in central Kolkata, amid thousands of participants, Modi underscored the need for a balanced personal lifestyle that yoga teaches.

He also emphasised the need to embrace the tradition across all ages.

The prime minister quoted the Bhagwat Gita to state that a balanced lifestyle involving work, nutrition and sleep is the key to eradicating suffering, which yoga can guide people to.

"That balance is yoga's basic crucible, just as it is the crucible of our lives," Modi said.

"Most people are struggling to maintain that balance in their modern lifestyle. Yoga teaches us the art of living in a balanced manner; it teaches us dos and don'ts. When we learn to operate our bodies in the right manner, health becomes a habit," he added.

Yoga's Role in Mental and Global Peace

The PM stressed that yoga does not merely focus on physical health, but, in fact, helps in finding the path to physical fitness through mental health.

"The consciousness of identifying the dos and don'ts not only brings inner peace but also opens up the path to world peace. That's why yoga is not only required for our personal lifestyles, it is essential for a better future for this world," he said.

"Let us pledge to not restrict yoga to only one particular day or to an event, rather make it a part of our lives and that of our families and our future generations," he added.

Yoga: A Global Community Celebration

Modi said yoga has become the world's largest community celebration, bringing people together across countries and cultures.

"June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion," he said.

The PM also congratulated the people of Kolkata for pursuing the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' initiative with dedication.

"I congratulate the people of Kolkata for their unwavering dedication and effort to make the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' slogan into a mission and reality; their citizen duty has inspired the whole nation," he said.

Promoting Healthy Ageing Through Yoga

Referring to this year's International Day of Yoga theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', Modi said the ancient practice plays a crucial role in promoting physical health, mental well-being and active ageing, thereby improving the quality of life.

"Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit," he said. Emphasising the importance of healthy ageing, Modi said efforts must be made to ensure that advancing age does not reduce human potential. "When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential," he said. "Our target is to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. We aim to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target is to be more resistant to lifestyle-related diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where yoga can help us," he added. When society becomes healthy, the nation becomes more able, powerful and self-confident, the PM said.