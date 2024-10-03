Yet to get justice from judiciary, so we decided...: Uddhav

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party has yet to get justice despite approaching courts, so it has decided to turn to people, referring to their petitions demanding disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray inveils his party's theme song 'mashaal geet', ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Thackeray also launched his party's theme song ‘mashaal geet', ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, on the first day of Navaratra. In the song, an appeal is made to ‘Jagadamba' (Goddess Durga) to give mashaal (flaming torch which is also the party's symbol) to annihilate the demons.

“We have been knocking on the doors of courts for the last two and half years. Our hands have started paining. We have trust in the judiciary but are yet to get justice.

“So we decided to pray to Jagdamba that at least you respond to our calls. Now, we are going to the people's court to seek justice,” Thackeray said.

In the past, Thackeray has expressed disappointment claiming “delay in the disqualification” of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022.

After the division, Sena-UBT has been a part of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), aligning with the Congress and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP-SP.

The Shiv Sena under Shinde is a partner in the ruling coalition Mahayuti, also comprising BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in November.