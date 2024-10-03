News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Yet to get justice from judiciary, so we decided...: Uddhav

Yet to get justice from judiciary, so we decided...: Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2024 14:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party has yet to get justice despite approaching courts, so it has decided to turn to people, referring to their petitions demanding disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray inveils his party's theme song 'mashaal geet', ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Thackeray also launched his party's theme song ‘mashaal geet', ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, on the first day of Navaratra. In the song, an appeal is made to ‘Jagadamba' (Goddess Durga) to give mashaal (flaming torch which is also the party's symbol) to annihilate the demons.

“We have been knocking on the doors of courts for the last two and half years. Our hands have started paining. We have trust in the judiciary but are yet to get justice.

 

“So we decided to pray to Jagdamba that at least you respond to our calls. Now, we are going to the people's court to seek justice,” Thackeray said.

In the past, Thackeray has expressed disappointment claiming “delay in the disqualification” of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022.

After the division, Sena-UBT has been a part of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), aligning with the Congress and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP-SP.

The Shiv Sena under Shinde is a partner in the ruling coalition Mahayuti, also comprising BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in November.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Exclusive! Maha Speaker Takes On Uddhav
Exclusive! Maha Speaker Takes On Uddhav
No party is privately owned: Shinde on Maha verdict
No party is privately owned: Shinde on Maha verdict
'Speaker's only option is to disqualify the 16 MLAs'
'Speaker's only option is to disqualify the 16 MLAs'
'I Never Once Doubted Dilip Sahib'
'I Never Once Doubted Dilip Sahib'
Bhole Baba not named in Hathras stampede chargesheet
Bhole Baba not named in Hathras stampede chargesheet
Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case
Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case
'India needs to be careful against Australia'
'India needs to be careful against Australia'
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'

'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'

MLAs of 2 Sena camps get notices over disqualification

MLAs of 2 Sena camps get notices over disqualification

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances