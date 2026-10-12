'Yeh mera mudda nahin hai': CJI on protests against CEC

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has clarified that the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the resulting restrictions in Delhi fall under law and order, not his judicial purview.

IMAGE: Security personnel detain protesters during a protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, October 11, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stated on Monday that protests against the CEC in Delhi are not within his domain.

The CJI described the matter of protests and associated restrictions as related to law and order.

Delhi has seen protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the past few days, leading to significant security measures and detentions.

The capital experienced a fortress-like atmosphere over the weekend, with metro station closures and intensive checks.

Yeh mera mudda nahin hai. (This matter doesn't pertain to my domain)," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Monday, when asked about protests against the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi over the past few days and the associated restrictions.

The CJI was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Delhi Protests And Security Measures

The last few days have seen protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in different parts of Delhi.

Over the weekend, the capital turned into a fortress, with massive deployment of security personnel, closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city's border points.

Thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, were detained.

The CJI, when asked about these protests and the restrictions on movement, said the matter was related to law and order.

Yeh mera mudda nahin hai, he said.