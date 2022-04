Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Priyanka Gupta, a 24-year-old economics graduate, serves tea at a stall in Patna.

IMAGE: After failing to find a job, Priyanka set up a tea stall near the Patna Women's College.

