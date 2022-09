Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Ramashankar Gupta, an RTI activist from Chattisgarh, gets his beard shaved after 21 years on the fulfillment of his wish to make Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur a new district, September 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com