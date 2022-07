By Rediff News Bureau

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Peta activists ride a beautiful Victorian-style electric carriage, an eco-friendly vehicle during a test drive, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com