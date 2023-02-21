News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Snow Covered Village To Maoist Wickedness

Snow Covered Village To Maoist Wickedness

By REDIFF NEWS
February 21, 2023 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: A view of the snow-covered Jasrath village after heavy snowfall, at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees tie sacred threads around a peepal tree in Prayagraj on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees in large numbers gather to offer prayers on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya at the Golden Temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Shiva Linga prepared with flowers on display during an exhibition held at the governor's house in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Preparations underway for the annual Adivasi Mela 2023 in Bhubaneswar.
Wall art, the tribal way. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Fruits and vegetables find their place with weapons at the Adivasi Mela 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A bamboo basket in the making for the Adivasi Mela 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The entrance to the Adivasi Mela 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The stalls are ready for the Adivasi Mela 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tourists on the world's longest river cruise -- the MV Ganga Vilas during their visit to a silk production centre at Sualkuchi in Kamrup district, Assam.
The tourists saw a demonstration of the Muga reeling machine.
Muga is a variant of silk; the machine is used to reel the silk. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A tourist tries a charkha made out of a bycycle. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A tourist is being draped in a a Munga silk saree. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A tourist tries a bicycle charkha. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A model holding a bunch of flowers walks the ramp showcasing Designer Asma Hussain's collection at a fashion show at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A JCB machine that was being used in road construction was set ablaze by Maoists in the Koyalibeda block, Kanker district. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The road construction was being carried under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Maoists also burnt a cement mixer truck. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Maoists have been regularly interrupting road construction activities and warned contractors to stay out of the area. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Security Forces Go Hi-Tech in Kashmir
Security Forces Go Hi-Tech in Kashmir
Guess Who This Monster Is
Guess Who This Monster Is
PHOTOS: Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya
PHOTOS: Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya
When Rekha Kissed Alia!
When Rekha Kissed Alia!
'83 Heroes Celebrate Delhi Win
'83 Heroes Celebrate Delhi Win
Info Edge: Investors should wait for sell-off to end
Info Edge: Investors should wait for sell-off to end
2 K'taka women officers transferred after public spat
2 K'taka women officers transferred after public spat
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Celebrations, Candlelight Rally, Protests

Celebrations, Candlelight Rally, Protests

How The Cheetahs Were Sent To India

How The Cheetahs Were Sent To India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances