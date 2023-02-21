Snow Covered Village To Maoist Wickedness

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A view of the snow-covered Jasrath village after heavy snowfall, at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees tie sacred threads around a peepal tree in Prayagraj on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees in large numbers gather to offer prayers on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya at the Golden Temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A Shiva Linga prepared with flowers on display during an exhibition held at the governor's house in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Preparations underway for the annual Adivasi Mela 2023 in Bhubaneswar.

Wall art, the tribal way. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Fruits and vegetables find their place with weapons at the Adivasi Mela 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A bamboo basket in the making for the Adivasi Mela 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The entrance to the Adivasi Mela 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The stalls are ready for the Adivasi Mela 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists on the world's longest river cruise -- the MV Ganga Vilas during their visit to a silk production centre at Sualkuchi in Kamrup district, Assam.

The tourists saw a demonstration of the Muga reeling machine.

Muga is a variant of silk; the machine is used to reel the silk. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A tourist tries a charkha made out of a bycycle. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A tourist is being draped in a a Munga silk saree. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A tourist tries a bicycle charkha. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A model holding a bunch of flowers walks the ramp showcasing Designer Asma Hussain's collection at a fashion show at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A JCB machine that was being used in road construction was set ablaze by Maoists in the Koyalibeda block, Kanker district. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The road construction was being carried under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Maoists also burnt a cement mixer truck. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Maoists have been regularly interrupting road construction activities and warned contractors to stay out of the area. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com