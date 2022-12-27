News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Remember That Morning 18 Years Ago

Yeh Hai India: Remember That Morning 18 Years Ago

By REDIFF NEWS
December 27, 2022 13:24 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Children light a candle for victims of the December 26, 2004 tsunami on the 18th anniversary of the tragedy at Marina beach in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: People pay tribute to the victims of the December 26, 2004 tsunami at Marina beach in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Vajra Corps conduct Vajra Prahar, an exercise for its mechanised forces and infantry. Photograph: @westerncomd_IA/Twitter.com/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Navy personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade during a cold and foggy morning at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An isolation ward for COVID-19 patients is prepared in Kanpur in view of rising cases of coronavirus in some countries. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Devotees, not adhering to COVID-19 prevention guidelines, walk towards the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
The Nowhere People

