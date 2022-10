Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple. All photographs: Mona Parthsarathi/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Pilgrims seek blessings from the Aghori sadhus.

IMAGE: Devotees during their pilgrimage to the Kedarnath temple against the backdrop of the Himalayan mountain range.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com