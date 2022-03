Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A volunteer dressed as a chicken flanked by others holding placards to raise awareness about the use of 'Battery Cages' and cruelty against birds at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com