Yeh Hai India: Cyclist Rides to Everest Base Camp Without Front Wheel

IMAGE: Kerala cyclist Saneed, rides a bicycle without a front wheel as he attempts to ride from Kerala to Nepal's Everest Base Camp as part of his 'Say No to Drugs' awareness drive, here and below. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

Kerala-based professional stunt cyclist Saneed is attempting an unusual journey from Kerala to the Everest Base Camp on a specially modified bicycle without a front wheel.

A civil engineering graduate from Kannur, Saneed has around 12 years of experience in bicycle stunts and also works as an interior designer.

He previously cycled nearly 7,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir using the same unusual bicycle.

This time, his goal is the Everest Base Camp, while spreading his 'Say No to Drugs' awareness message.

Challenges on the Road

He generally rides 50 to 60 km each day and has covered as much as 150 km in a single day.

Weather, road conditions and strong winds can make maintaining balance particularly difficult.

Through his ride, Saneed wants to encourage young people in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and across the country to stay away from drugs.

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Key Points Saneed, a professional stunt cyclist from Kerala, is attempting to cycle from Kerala to the Everest Base Camp on a unique bicycle without a front wheel.

His primary goal for this challenging journey is to spread a 'Say No to Drugs' awareness message among young people.

Saneed, a civil engineering graduate with 12 years of stunt cycling experience, previously completed a 7,000 km ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on the same unusual bicycle.

The journey presents significant challenges, including maintaining balance in adverse weather, difficult road conditions, and strong winds.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff