By Rediff News Bureau

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Artists perform a traditional dance as part of Onam celebrations in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Artists perform the traditional Kerala martial arts Kalaripayattu as part of Onam celebrations. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An artist balances himself during a tightrope walk in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A loudspeaker competition at a local fair in Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com