Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Komal Chaudhary is among the first batch of 11 women who will be employed by the Delhi Transport Corporation as bus drivers. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot interacts with a member of the first batch of 11 women DTC drivers, August 23, 2022.

IMAGE: Meet the first batch of 11 women DTC bus drivers.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com