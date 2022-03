Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Workers renovate a minister's room at the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow before it is occupied.

Photographs: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Everything must be just right when the Mantriji

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com