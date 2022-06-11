News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: A Hug In Times Of Hate

Yeh Hai India: A Hug In Times Of Hate

By Rediff News Bureau
June 11, 2022 10:48 IST
Among the flood of photographs coming in on Friday from many parts of India capturing the angry -- and in some places violent -- protests demanding the arrests of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their remarks on the Prophet Mohammad comes this image from Kanpur which indicates there is still hope of a return to a kinder, gentler, India.

Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A policeman hugs a Muslim outside the Yatimakhana mosque in Kanpur, June 10, 2022, after Friday prayers.
Elaborate security arrangements were enforced in Kanpur which saw serious unrest after the Friday prayers last week over the remarks on the Prophet.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
