Yeh Hai India: A Hug In Times Of Hate

Among the flood of photographs coming in on Friday from many parts of India capturing the angry -- and in some places violent -- protests demanding the arrests of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their remarks on the Prophet Mohammad comes this image from Kanpur which indicates there is still hope of a return to a kinder, gentler, India.

IMAGE: A policeman hugs a Muslim outside the Yatimakhana mosque in Kanpur, June 10, 2022, after Friday prayers.

Elaborate security arrangements were enforced in Kanpur which saw serious unrest after the Friday prayers last week over the remarks on the Prophet.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com