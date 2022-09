Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A 40-feet-long Veena -- the Indian classical music instrument -- weighing 14 tons, arrives in Ayodhya on September 16, 2022 to be installed at Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com